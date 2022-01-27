Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 608,985 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,903,782 shares.The stock last traded at $83.71 and had previously closed at $82.46.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.75.

Get Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLB. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35,528.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,834,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,185 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,271,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,239 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,901.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 609,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,393,000 after buying an additional 579,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,567,000 after buying an additional 553,071 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.