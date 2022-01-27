Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,503,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $288,217,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,209,906 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matson by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,775,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,359,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Matson by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 385,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $34,851.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,088,820. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $94.71 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $98.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

