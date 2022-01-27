Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.10 billion. Maximus posted sales of $945.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $4.46 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $75.45 on Thursday. Maximus has a one year low of $74.25 and a one year high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,036,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock worth $3,375,131 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Maximus by 3.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Maximus by 8.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

