McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.17-$3.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

