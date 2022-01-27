McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will post sales of $6.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.90 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $23.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.12 billion to $23.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.28 billion to $25.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $248.74. 5,197,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,132. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

