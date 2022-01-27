MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.71.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

In other news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.86. 6,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,817. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $70.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.32.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.