Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,866 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 553,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 322,604 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 117,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 477,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,333,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

