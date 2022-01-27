Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

NLOK stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NLOK. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

