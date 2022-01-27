Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 339.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,981 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DISH Network by 86.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DISH Network by 45.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

