Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,968 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 78.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $126.22 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $122.94 and a one year high of $177.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

