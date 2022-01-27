Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 39.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Equifax by 13.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Equifax by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 86.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Equifax by 45.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

NYSE EFX opened at $226.61 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

