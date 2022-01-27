Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.08 Million Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 114.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.