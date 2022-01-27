Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.45.

RCL stock opened at $81.11 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

