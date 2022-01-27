Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,913,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,387,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,505,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $519,219,000 after buying an additional 2,631,900 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,427,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $392,047,000 after buying an additional 2,384,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,985,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,112,000 after buying an additional 1,504,113 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.44.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.94.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

