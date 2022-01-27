Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 247 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Amundi bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $196.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $156.02 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

