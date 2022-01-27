Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 5,569 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 118.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

