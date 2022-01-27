Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $899.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.02.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,063,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,694,000 after buying an additional 638,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after purchasing an additional 35,423 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

