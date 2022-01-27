Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Meritage Homes updated its FY22 guidance to $23.15-24.65 EPS.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,565. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.