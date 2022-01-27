Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.09 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Meritage Homes updated its FY22 guidance to $23.15-24.65 EPS.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,565. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $125.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meritage Homes stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

