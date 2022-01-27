Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives $11.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MESO stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $11.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 51.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Mesoblast during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mesoblast by 38.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

