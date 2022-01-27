Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.23 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.43. 5,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock valued at $600,087. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Meta Financial Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

