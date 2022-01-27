Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.75. 70,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,799. Methanex has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.19.

Get Methanex alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methanex stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.