Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Methanex to a hold rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.60.

MX stock opened at C$55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$50.92. The stock has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 5.8200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

In related news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

