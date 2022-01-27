Methanex (TSE:MX) Trading 5.9% Higher

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$59.21 and last traded at C$59.07. 167,698 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 148,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$55.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$53.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.92.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 5.8200002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 5.79%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

