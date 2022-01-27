MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.02% from the stock’s previous close.

MET has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.47.

NYSE MET opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. MetLife has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

