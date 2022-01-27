MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.42

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $7.74. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 200,532 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 17,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 250,075 shares during the period.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

