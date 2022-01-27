MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Cut to $72.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $75.42 on Tuesday. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $63.00 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $145.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGE Energy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 28,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

