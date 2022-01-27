Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 28,734 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 296,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5,235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $81.41. 446,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,242,266. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

