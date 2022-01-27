Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.5% of Page Arthur B’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,366 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,399,189 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,240,219,000 after purchasing an additional 220,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 100,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.42. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

