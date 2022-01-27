MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.64

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 10099600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

MVIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $502.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $206,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.