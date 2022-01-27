Miguel M. Calado Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $79,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.96. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,677,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,523,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HNI by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

