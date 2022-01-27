Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) Shares Gap Up to $0.93

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 0.93, but opened at 1.05. Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares last traded at 1.22, with a volume of 648,828 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $446.53 million and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.29.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.03 by -0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 134,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 5.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD)

Mind Medicine (MindMed), Inc operates as a neuro-pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic medicines to improve health, promote wellness and alleviate suffering. The firm develops a non-hallucinogenic version of the psychedelic ibogaine. The company was founded by Stephen L.

