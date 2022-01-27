Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.
Shares of MTX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.
In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.