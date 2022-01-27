Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Minerals Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Shares of MTX opened at $69.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.40. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 227.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

