Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,099 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after buying an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $78,746,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,799,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Alcoa by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,724,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,540,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,268,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $60.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

