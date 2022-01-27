Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.32 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,384 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AER. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $71,667,151,000. Amundi acquired a new position in AerCap in the second quarter valued at about $70,190,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in AerCap by 96.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,909,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,810,000 after acquiring an additional 935,860 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in AerCap in the third quarter valued at about $48,382,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in AerCap by 565.7% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 771,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,501,000 after acquiring an additional 655,484 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AER opened at $62.86 on Thursday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

