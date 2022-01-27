Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,838 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $6,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at $10,554,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.9% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 248.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 18.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.82 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.81.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

