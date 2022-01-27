Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,870 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $121.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.02 and a beta of 1.52. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $372.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.50 and a 200 day moving average of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $614,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

