Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 58,812 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,516 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 58,812 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $778,341.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $31.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.91 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

