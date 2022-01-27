Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,330 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $140,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $153.69. The stock had a trading volume of 127,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,298,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.69.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total transaction of $1,722,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,000 shares of company stock worth $98,485,680. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.06.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

