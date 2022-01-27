ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after buying an additional 75,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after buying an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 87.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,334,000 after buying an additional 149,409 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,225,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ModivCare stock opened at $114.15 on Thursday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

