Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $5,696,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

