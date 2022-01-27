Monero Classic Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $3.72 million and approximately $25,173.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.23 or 0.00400857 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

