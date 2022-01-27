Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 290 ($3.91).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.71) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 190.20 ($2.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.15. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 188.50 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.20). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 228.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

