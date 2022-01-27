Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.72

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 13651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

GLUE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

