Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Price Target to $31.00

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BATRK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 458.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

