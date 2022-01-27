Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 2,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$6.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust. It owns, manages and invests in a diversified real estate portfolio of commercial properties. The company was founded on June 18, 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

