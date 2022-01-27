MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,985 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.42% of MSCI worth $211,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,942,000 after acquiring an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $492.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $589.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $611.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

