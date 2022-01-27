MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €210.57 ($239.29).

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €215.00 ($244.32) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €225.00 ($255.68) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday.

MTX traded up €6.15 ($6.99) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €194.15 ($220.63). The stock had a trading volume of 214,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €182.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €192.59. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($255.57).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

