MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €240.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €240.00 ($272.73) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($250.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €217.00 ($246.59) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €210.57 ($239.29).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €194.15 ($220.63) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €161.55 ($183.58) and a 1-year high of €224.90 ($255.57). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €182.64 and its 200 day moving average price is €192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

