Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €295.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €295.00 ($335.23) price objective from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €285.18 ($324.07).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

