Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Michael Andrew Beck sold 25,105 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $1,107,381.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of B stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.14 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on B shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.